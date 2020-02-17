LANSDOWNE, Ontario — The Thousand Islands International Bridge has reopened after shutting down temporarily Monday afternoon due to protesters blocking access to the Canadian portion of the international span, according to Todd Kealey, director of communications for the Federal Bridge Corp.
For about three hours, the bridge was closed.
The protest ended at 2:50 p.m. Monday and the bridge was officially reopened as of 3 p.m.
Protesters took to the bridge at about noon with one group standing at the section on the Canadian mainland and another manning a section on Hill Island, according Mr. Kealey.
Protesters were holding banners that blocked the roadway, one of which Mr. Kealey said reads, at least in part, “Shut down Canada, Indigenous Sovereignty.” He said he was not aware of how many protesters were on the bridge.
Thousand Islands Bridge between US and Canada shut down in solidarity w/ #Wetsuweten and land defenders everywhere #WetsuwetenSolidarity #ShutDownCanada pic.twitter.com/tcYb5wJ31Q— DK Sawyer (@Mental_Radio) February 17, 2020
Based on photographs sent to him from workers at the bridge, Mr. Kealey said he believes the protest is a response to a natural gas pipeline proposed for construction on native Wet’suwet’en land in British Columbia. Similar protests have been held in recent days along railways and at other international crossings.
“We’re just holding traffic for safety,” he said.
Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that access from Highway 401 leading to the bridge was blocked and stated that anyone “planning to head to the US please plan to use an alternative route.” Traffic was halted on both the Canadian side and U.S. sides of the bridge.
Motorists were temporarily diverted to the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy137 CLOSED including access from #Hwy401 EB & WB AND access to the USA #Rockport. #OPP on scene. If planning to head to the US please plan an alternate route. Updates to follow when the roadway reopens. ^aw pic.twitter.com/px048TAqzt— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 17, 2020
Mr. Kealey said the Federal Bridge Corp. contacted Ontario Provincial Police and officers traveled to the scene to “do what is necessary to ensure things remain safe.”
City Editor Brian Kelly assisted with this report.
