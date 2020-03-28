President Donald Trump floated the possibility of an “enforceable quarantine” for New York City and surrounding areas on Saturday, backing off hours later after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the idea implausible and a “federal declaration of war.”
“This would be an enforceable quarantine. And, you know, I’d rather not do it, but we may need it,” Trump said Saturday morning. Cuomo immediate rejected the idea and by afternoon, warned that such a lockdown of the nation’s largest city, site of half the U.S. COVID-19 cases, would create “chaos and mayhem.”
“I don’t think it is plausible. I don’t think it is legal,” he said on CNN.
A few hours later, Trump announced that after consulting with his coronavirus task force, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “issue a strong travel advisory ... A quarantine will not be necessary.”
The CDC’s advisory, issued Saturday night, “urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.”
Many states, counties and cities have issued stay-at-home orders but a quarantine on the scale Trump suggested would have been far more sweeping than any step yet taken in the United States to slow the contagion. In China, a two-month lockdown in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus emerged, began easing only on Saturday.
Cuomo’s immediate reaction: No thanks.
“I don’t like the sound of it,” he told reporters in Albany. “I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view I don’t know what you would be accomplishing.”
Trump added that a federal quarantine order would not include closure of the subway system in the nation’s largest city, reflecting that the lockdown he envisioned was aimed at stopping the spread beyond the tri-state area, rather than protecting residents of the city itself.
“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot — New York, New Jersey maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined,” Trump said at the White House before boarding Marine One headed to Joint Base Andrews, Md. “I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine — short term — two weeks for New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut.”
Trump indicated he was considering a quarantine because of complaints from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about New Yorkers traveling to his state and spreading the contagion.
“Restrict travel,” Trump said, providing a broad outline of the idea. “Because they’re having problems down in Florida. A lot of New Yorkers are going down. We don’t want that. Heavily infected.”
He added that “this would be an enforceable quarantine. And, you know, I’d rather not do it, but we may need it.”
A quarantine on a city of 8.6 million would be unprecedented in the United States, and could be hard to enforce.
Manhattan accounts for only about 1.6 million of the city’s population. It’s connected to the other five boroughs, and to New Jersey, by bridges, tunnels and ferries. Staten Island has ferry and bridge connections. Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx would be much harder to isolate and in any case, as Cuomo noted, residents rely on deliveries of food and other supplies.
New York’s metropolitan area is home to 23 million people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut who live close enough to commute for work, though it’s unclear how far out the possible quarantine zone would extend. Stock markets based in Manhattan that have seen unprecedented volatility in recent weeks would likely be disrupted.
New York state had its first positive COVID-19 case 27 days ago.
“It feels like it’s been forever, but really, it hasn’t,” Cuomo said. “...This is not a sprint, my friends. This is a marathon. We each must do our part to adjust.”
To date, New York has tested 155,934 people for COVID-19, but needs more tests.
Cuomo called for the nation to implement an open market for COVID-19 tests, as other countries have developed faster tests.
“We need many more tests,” the governor said. “We have a rigorous approval process through the FDA and CDC in this country. It serves us well in normal circumstances. These are not normal circumstances.”
State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said having the common cold, which is also a type of coronavirus, does not throw off COVID-19 swab test results.
The doctor added the state’s test has not had false positives.
“We’ve been watching that very closely,” he said Saturday.
Expert projections show the state will reach its apex of cases in 14 to 21 days, Cuomo said. The state will need 140,000 hospital beds at that time, including 30,000 ICU beds with ventilators.
Trump expressed doubt that the tens of thousands of extra ventilators were necessary for New York.
“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” the president said during a Fox News interview earlier this week.
The state’s request for a total of 40,000 ventilators comes from expert data projections of need at the virus’ peak from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies, Cuomo said. The figure is the state’s estimated high point of need.
“You plan based on the data, you plan based on the science, you plan based on the numbers,” Cuomo said. “We are planning for the worst-case scenarios the models predict. Maybe we never get there and flatten the curve and slow the infection rate, but if you can’t slow the infection rate, make sure you’re ready for the apex.”
The federal government sent New York 4,000 ventilators, Cuomo said Saturday. Earlier this week, the governor explained New York has 14,000 extra ventilators stockpiled throughout the state, but none have been deployed because hospitals have not experienced a shortage to date.
The state is buying most of the additional ventilators, Cuomo said, adding the machines cost about $25,000 to $45,000 each.
“I have no desire to procure more ventilators than we need,” the governor said. “The state government is already in a terrible position of revenues. The state has no interest in inflating the number of ventilators we actually need.”
Cuomo called on local health care systems throughout the state to work together, including public and private hospitals.
“We have them operating as individual hospitals and they have to operate as a system,” Cuomo said. “If you see a hospital getting overwhelmed, shift the staff and patients to an adjoining hospital.”
The state may reach a point, the governor said, where downstate patients are moved upstate if New York City, Long Island and other area hospitals become overwhelmed.
“There may come a point where the state steps in and allocates among local health systems,” Cuomo added. “You may have patients from downstate being moved to upstate.”
The state health department’s Wadsworth Center Lab in Albany is working to evaluate a new antibody blood test to detect a COVID-19 antibody, which means a person who had the virus, recovered and is immune, Cuomo said.
Kate Lisa covers the New York State Capitol and government for Johnson Newspaper Corporation. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com
.low her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.