WATERTOWN -- Three people have been hospitalized after an apartment home on Winslow Street burst into flames Monday morning.
According to city police Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Giaquinto, the three people were inside the house at 122 Winslow Street when it caught fire just before 11 a.m., and all three were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment initially.
Two of those people were subsequently flown by helicopter from SMC to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for their injuries.
"At this time, everyone is accounted for," he said outside the scene of the fire at about 1:20 p.m. "As far as we know everyone is safe."
City firefighters found the building, at 122 Winslow Street, fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 11 a.m. Flames shot through the roof and from windows, and a plume of smoke shot upward into the otherwise blue sky.
City Fire Chief Matthew Timmerman said representatives of the homeowner are working to find everyone who lived in the three-apartment home to ensure they are safe. Many were apparently not home when the fire started.
There were pets inside the home as well. Around 1 p.m., firefighters were seen carrying a dog from the building, giving it oxygen through a mask and carrying it into a nearby Guilfoyle ambulance. The dog's owners soon returned and collected their pet.
Chief Timmerman said a number of pets had been rescued from the apartment home, and crews were hopeful more would be found alive and well.
At 1 p.m. firefighters remained on scene spraying water on the house. The roof and second floor had collapsed into the first floor, and icicles clung to the front of the apartment home.
Chief Timmerman said the fire was an unusual one for his team to respond to.
"We were initially dispatched to a fully involved structure fire, which is a little unusual," he said. "In the city, normally people are able to identify a fire pretty early. It's unusual for us to get dispatched to a house totally on fire."
He said there were initial issues getting adequate water pressure out of the fire hydrants along Washington and Winslow Streets. City fire engines dotted the neighborhood, stringing hundreds of feet of water hose between themselves to the scene of the fire.
"I heard them over the radio mentioning the pressures were low on the hydrants," Chief Timmerman said. "I don't know if it was a matter of hydrants frozen or mechanical issues."
The cold weather poses problems for firefighters in the north country regularly, he said. The water they use to cut back flames can easily freeze on the ground outside and make for a treacherous scene. Chief Timmerman said one city firefighter had sustained an injury trying to move a 5-inch hose, and they continue to monitor his condition.
Chief Timmerman said the fire was clearly very aggressive, and the house itself has been almost entirely destroyed. Almost all the work extinguishing the fire was done from outside, he said, due to the severity of the flames inside.
"We started an advance to the second floor, but we got up there and it just was not sustainable," he said. "We could not stay up there, the fire was too far advanced."
He said he isn't prepared to discuss where the fire started, and city and state fire investigators have been called to the scene to figure out the cause once the building is safe to enter.
Several intersections around Winslow Street are closed. Washington Street is closed at Ten Eyck Street and Flower Avenue. Ten Eyck Street is closed between Washington Street and Sherman Street.
City records show that the property, at 122 Winslow St., is owned by Jackson & Finnegan Properties of Watertown. It is a three-family home with six bedrooms that was built in 1906.
City records show Jackson & Finnegan purchased the property from Jerry R. Gardner in September 2021, paying $665,000 for the house and four other properties.
Jackson & Finnegan properties is registered with the Department of State Division of Corporations as a domestic limited liability company, with the service of process name as The LLC, 25901 STATE ROUTE 283. That address, Jefferson County Property records, is owned by Laurie Gardner, of the same address. Jefferson County records show the LeRay home was purchased by Laurie Gardner from N & G Rentals LLC on January 25.
Jackson & Finnegan also owns 542 Factory St., 603 Washington St., 609 Washington St., 110 Winslow St. and 116 Winslow St., city assessment records show.
This story will be updated.
