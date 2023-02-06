Minor earthquake rattles Western New York

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the reach of a Monday earthquake with an epicenter in West Seneca, Erie County. The earthquake occurred about 6:16 a.m. U.S. Geological Survey

BATAVIA — It may have been brief, but the 3.8-magnitude earthquake that rattled Western New York definitely got people’s attention.

The quake lasted just a few seconds, hitting at 6:15:50 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was 2 kilometers, or 1.3 miles, east-northeast of West Seneca, and occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers, or 1.9 miles, according to USGS.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.