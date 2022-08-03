SYRACUSE — A union leader at SUNY Upstate University Hospital is criticizing Upstate for trying to prevent federal officials from vetting its proposed merger with Crouse Hospital.
Fred Kowal, president of United University Professions, which represents 4,445 employees at Upstate, a state-owned hospital, thinks the proposed merger needs more scrutiny, not less.
“Transparency, openness and a full examination of all aspects of the merger is vitally important,” Kowal said.
His comments came in response to a syracuse.com/Post-Standard story that revealed the Syracuse hospitals are trying to get immunity from federal antitrust merger oversight and enforcement.
Kowal, health care experts and a consumer advocate criticized the hospitals for that unusual maneuver and for keeping the public in the dark about the proposed merger.
Bill Hammond, a health expert at the Empire Center, an Albany research group, said he’s troubled by the secrecy surrounding the proposed merger and the effort to evade federal scrutiny by SUNY, which bungled a merger 10 years ago at one of its other hospitals in Brooklyn.
“There’s just red flags all over the place,” he said.
The hospitals announced the proposed merger in April. Since then, hospital and state officials have refused to answer questions or provide information about the plan, which would give Upstate a 71% share of the Syracuse inpatient hospital market.
Last month, the hospitals quietly applied to the state for a certificate of public advantage.
That’s a legal tool that would allow the state to approve the merger and shield it from a Federal Trade Commission investigation. The FTC can block mergers if it determines loss of competition is likely to cause higher prices, lower quality of care and other negative consequences for patients.
If the Upstate-Crouse certificate of public advantage application is granted, the state Health Department will be responsible for monitoring the merged hospitals’ prices and conduct.
Such an arrangement has never been used before in a hospital merger in New York state.
Kowal said he’s uncomfortable with the idea of the state using an unproven bureaucratic process to vet and supervise a merger “that will dramatically impact the level of competition in the Syracuse area.”
Kowal said the hospitals are seeking immunity from federal scrutiny “because I think there was legitimate concern on the part of leadership at Upstate who came to the conclusion that this merger might not fly with the FTC.”
Upstate officials have refused to say why they are seeking immunity.
If the merger is approved, it would leave Syracuse with just two hospital systems — Upstate and St. Joseph’s Health.
Hospital workers are also in the dark. Kowal, the Upstate union leader, said the hospital has shared little information about the proposed merger with employees.
One Upstate employee said there’s been “radio silence” from Upstate officials about the merger since it was announced in April.
Upstate asked the state Health Department in April to acquire Crouse, an independent nonprofit hospital next door, and merge it into Upstate’s system. The combined entity would be Onondaga County’s largest employer, with about 13,000 workers. The merged hospitals would bring in more than $2.3 billion in annual revenues.
Kowal said federal scrutiny is necessary because SUNY hospitals have a checkered track record when it comes to mergers. Aside from Upstate, SUNY operates two other hospitals: SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn and SUNY Stonybrook on Long Island.
Upstate’s 2011 acquisition of and merger with Community General, a Syracuse nonprofit, was successful. SUNY Stonybrook also successfully completed two mergers with smaller hospitals on Eastern Long Island in 2019 and 2017.
But SUNY Downstate’s 2011 takeover of the financially ailing Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn was a disaster.
By 2013, the debt-laden Long Island College Hospital was losing $15 million a month. SUNY closed it in 2014 amid protests by the public and unions.
Kowal does not want to see a replay of that happen in Syracuse.
The bad outcome of the 2011 SUNY Downstate merger illustrates the need for close scrutiny of such deals, according to Hammond, of the Empire Center.
“I don’t think anyone should just take SUNY’s word this is a good idea after what happened with its 2011 merger,” he said.
That’s why he believes a federal review of the Upstate-Crouse deal is important.
“It would give you some assurance this is getting an independent examination,” he said.
Since announcing the proposed merger in April, Upstate and Crouse have refused to answer questions from syracuse.com/The Post-Standard about the proposed merger.
The financial terms of the proposal have not been disclosed nor have the hospitals said if taxpayer dollars will be used to help pay for it.
Upstate, Crouse and the state Health Department have refused to give syracuse.com/The Post-Standard a copy of the initial application the hospitals submitted to the state in April seeking state approval of the merger.
Upstate and the Health Department have also refused to give syracuse.com/The Post-Standard a copy of the hospitals’ application for a certificate of public advantage.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who pledged to increase state transparency when she took office last year, has refused to comment on the proposed merger.
When Hochul’s office was asked last week by syracuse.com/The Post-Standard if the governor supports the effort by the Syracuse hospitals to seek immunity from federal antitrust oversight, her spokesman forwarded the question to the state Health Department which said it is reviewing the details of the merger.
Blair Horner of the New York Public Interest Research Group, an Albany consumer group, said the hospitals and the state need to be transparent about the merger.
“This is far too important to the public to be decided in a black box,” Horner said.
David Sandman, of the New York Health Foundation, agrees.
“Hiding facts and plans from the public and maneuvering to evade scrutiny does not inspire trust. Patients deserve better,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.