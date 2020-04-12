Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.