Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.