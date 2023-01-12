N.Y. veterans decry lack of role in cannabis agencies

A marijuana plant. Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant/TNS

New York veterans involved in the legal marijuana space are at a breaking point with the Office of Cannabis Management, the regulatory agency overseeing the rollout of the state’s weed industry.

That’s because, they say, the OCM isn’t walking the walk when it comes to prioritizing service-disabled veterans — a promise made in the 2021 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.