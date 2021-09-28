LOWVILLE — The Lowville American Legion will be hosting a veterans open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
With the help of the Watertown Mobile Vet Center and Jefferson, Syracuse and Lewis county Veterans Administration representatives, the purpose is to enroll eligible veterans into some of the numerous programs offered by the VA. New York State Veterans Service officers will be in attendance as well.
The Vet Center works primarily on counseling services available for PTSD, depression and the transition from the military, and numerous other counseling programs.
Attendees will need copies of their DD 214 or similar documentation to start the process. If not readily available, aid will be provided to obtain one.
The Lowville American Legion is located at 5383 Dayan St. For more information, call 315-376-3712.
