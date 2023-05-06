TUPPER LAKE — Tupper Lake village police are investigating the death of a Massachusetts man who also lived in Tupper Lake after responding with the Tupper Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad to a report of an unresponsive male at a Facteau Avenue home Sunday morning.
Tupper Lake Police Department Chief Eric Proulx said they are still investigating the cause of death for Marco Paoletti, 49. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday but yielded inconclusive results, pending further toxicology studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.