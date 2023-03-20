ALBANY — New York’s volunteer firefighters are saving taxpayers over $4 billion annually, and the state firefighters association is hoping legislators will take steps to ensure volunteer departments can continue to operate and provide those savings.

On Monday, the Firefighters Association of New York released a report that aims to quantify the financial savings that volunteer firefighters and emergency medics provide to their communities. Conducted by national economic and public policy analyst company Resolution Economics, the report states that replacing every volunteer department with an all-professional one would cost over $8 billion in one-time acquisition costs, plus another $4.7 billion annually in salaries, benefits, debt servicing and operational costs.

