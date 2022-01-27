WATERTOWN — Though winter chills have pervaded the area for weeks, making homelessness during this time seem unimaginable, the issue persists locally even if it cannot always be seen.
Part of addressing homelessness is getting an accurate count of how many people are homeless in the community and reporting those figures to the federal government so funding can be allocated. The Point-in-Time count is an annual survey of homeless people in the United States conducted in January by local agencies on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In Jefferson County, the Watertown Urban Mission, 247 Factory St., takes the reins on local outreach each year. The Homeless No More survey and outreach event took place Thursday with the mission’s CARE Center serving as a hub.
Several agencies, including North Country Family Health, the Victims Assistance Center, Mental Health Association, Veterans Peer to Peer, the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, Catholic Charities, Transitional Living Services, Citizen Advocates and more showed up in an effort to connect those in need with resources and services.
“At ACR Health, a large majority of our clients are currently struggling with homelessness and we are face to face with these individuals,” said Carolina Diaz, NNY Harm Reduction Supervisor for ACR Health. “Their stories of the hardships they experience have helped us understand that unstable housing is a big problem in the north country. And we know that it looks different than other places, however, the problem is here and it’s bigger than people might expect.”
“It’s important for ACR Health as an agency to be part of this street outreach with other community-based agencies to let these individuals know that there are resources and that we are there to help regardless of their circumstance,” she added.
Street outreach volunteers paired up in the Urban Mission early Thursday before heading out, armed with survey questions, to identify those experiencing homelessness and connect them with resources. They also had supplies in Code Blue Kits to distribute to those they encountered as well as anyone who came to the CARE Center.
In a “normal” January, a common perspective is that there are no homeless people in the north country because they couldn’t survive. This year, all bets were off. As Dawn M. Cole, executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission, describes it, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has a strict definition of Category 1 homelessness, meaning that on the night preceding the Point-in-Time count, a person sleeping outside or sleeping in some structure unfit for human habitation is classified as homeless.
Ms. Cole said street outreach teams found three people that HUD classifies as Category 1 homeless Thursday morning. When one of the teams came back to the mission, they found another person outside in the parking lot, and by midday, those at the mission had met at least three more. She noted that street outreach teams reported back that laundromats seem to be a gathering place for those experiencing homelessness. A total of 12 people fitting the description of homeless were identified Thursday.
“I don’t know whether to be kind of happy about it because it certainly reinforces the need for more programming, but at the same time, it’s pretty heartbreaking,” Ms. Cole said of outreach teams finding more individuals this year. “Not everybody is ready to walk into a room full of providers, but at the very least I see a lot of connections being made among providers.”
Municipal leaders and advocates say there is not enough available housing in the area. A 2020 fire at the Rainbow Motel in Pamelia and the 2021 closings of the Relax Inn, Route 11 in the town of Watertown, and 661 Factory St. Inn & Lodging in Watertown, have resulted in even fewer housing options for vulnerable populations.
According to Michelle Casler, case management supervisor for Neighbors of Watertown, having the Point-in-Time survey done in January doesn’t usually bring in many numbers, but its an opportunity to raise awareness. Need has steadily increased over the last few months and since the closures of the Pamelia and Watertown properties that were being used for emergency shelter. She noted that her agency has seen an increase in the number of people coming in who are experiencing homelessness.
At the Watertown Housing Authority, Tenant Relations Coordinator Shana Shanahan said the organization has a shorter waitlist right now for some of its units, so Thursday’s event seemed like a good opportunity to help meet a need as well as meet other agencies and try to connect tenants to services. Those interested may fill out a tenant application online at www.whany.org or call the authority office at 315-782-1251 to have an application mailed to them.
“This event gives us an opportunity to connect with people that may need some assistance and it’s really twofold because not everybody that comes in is ready to take that step, but at least they can see all the agencies that are here and get some cards if they want,” said Mary Castor, services coordinator for Anchor Recovery Center. “It takes more than one conversation to be able to get individuals to take that step. Every time you meet with somebody you’re planting the seed, building that trust.”
In a multipurpose conference room at the mission on Thursday, there were winter coats, masks and hats, Code Blue Kits, soup and coffee available to guests.
Anthony J. Lopez, 37, sat at the mission and shared his story Thursday afternoon.
Raised by a single mother who was addicted to drugs, the road has not been easy for Mr. Lopez, who likened drugs to furniture when he was growing up due to the fact that they were constantly around. He began using at a young age, around 16. In and out of jail, he moved to Florida and stayed there for about 11 years. He said he got clean and had a daughter, who is now 13, but eventually things got as bad as they had been so he returned to New York.
“My mom was sick and I didn’t want her to feel like she was the sole cause, though she definitely had a hand in it,” he said. “I decided to go to rehab and went to a halfway house, and she died while I was in the halfway house from a heroin overdose. I stayed clean, though, and when I got out of the halfway house, I made it about two weeks after that.”
Mr. Lopez served a prison sentence and when he got out, he did well for another two years until he got off parole. He said he coasted again through his addiction, then his fiancee died from a brain aneurysm.
“I was already in trouble anyway and I got picked up on a warrant and went to jail,” Mr. Lopez said. “I actually woke up in the hospital because I had overdosed and heard them say the cops were coming to pick me up so I tried to rip the IV out of my arm and take off, but I just couldn’t function.”
When he got to jail, he was offered the option of drug court, something he had never considered before. Drug courts are judicially supervised court programs that provide a sentencing alternative of treatment combined with supervision for people living with serious substance use disorders. He signed the drug contract in jail, went to rehab and then a halfway house on Washington Street.
While Mr. Lopez was recovering at the house, he took a “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World” workshop through the Urban Mission. Based on the work of “Bridges out of Poverty,” Getting Ahead is designed to encourage individuals to take a deeply personal journey of self-discovery to better understand how the poverty mindset influences decision-making.
Once he had graduated from the workshop and left his housing arrangement, the Urban Mission helped him get into his own apartment.
“I was working and then they offered me to take a webinar to become a facilitator for Getting Ahead,” Mr. Lopez said. “In September, I was already working one day a week here and I had two other jobs, but I started to work here full time. This is a good way for me to stay close to my recovery and still help people.”
He said if he encounters people who are wary or hesitant about connecting with the Urban Mission or its CARE Center resources, he tells them his story. On Thursday, he had been on the streets with outreach teams beginning at 6 a.m. and said he would stay at the mission and help out until they told him to go home, hoping to empower others to seek assistance.
“I tell them don’t let the bureaucratic tape slow you down, don’t give up — people want to help you, they just have the way they’ve got to go about it,” Mr. Lopez said. “It makes me feel good to be able to do stuff like this. I got very lucky to be here and I had a lot of friends that died, so the best way for me to honor them is try to help other people and do the best I can for myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.