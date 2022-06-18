HEUVELTON — Next week, volunteers will be removing an infestation of an invasive plant species from the Oswegatchie River in the village of Heuvelton.
The water chestnut plant, Trapa natans, is a highly aggressive invasive aquatic plant found in lakes, bays, canals and slow-moving rivers with muddy bottoms. The plant was likely introduced to North America as an ornamental plant for its unique size and shape.
It has found a home above and below the village of Heuvelton’s dam on the Oswegatchie River, infesting hundreds of acres of bay and river — choking it out from sunlight, killing fish and other vegetation and making the river impassable by watercraft, even kayaks.
John F. Compo, vice president of the Black Lake Association, calls the introduction of the water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River an “epidemic” and the “biggest environmental challenge” the area has faced. The goal is to keep it from spreading to Black Lake, the St. Lawrence River and any other body of water, he said.
“This is the biggest threat the north country has ever seen,” Mr. Compo said. “This is the biggest environmental challenge we are facing, ever. It outperforms Eurasion milfoil 2 to 1, and 1 acre can turn into 100 in one year. Milfoil doesn’t do that. (Water chestnut) can grow up to depths of 16 feet, which would pretty much annihilate every crick and bay we’ve got in this entire region, including a bunch on the St. Lawrence if it got there.”
Last year, 13 volunteers pulled weeds by hand below the Heuvelton dam. This year, more than 100 volunteers are expected to take part in a massive operation on June 25 to remove several hundred acres of water chestnuts infesting waters above the dam as well as more below the dam.
“The mass above the dam is way beyond hand-pulling. You’re talking about several hundred acres of water chestnuts,” Mr. Compo said. “We have three weed-cutters dedicated, possibly up to five. We’ve got four dump trucks coming — two from the town of Morristown, one from the village DPW, and one from Montroy’s Contracting. Montroy’s Contracting is also bringing up a payloader for the day with a driver, same as the village DPW.”
The weed-cutting machines will cut the water chestnuts, which will then be hauled by boat to the village’s boat launch area where they will be loaded into dump trucks for removal to the former Deerfield golf course. The invasive plants will eventually be burned in July, Mr. Compo said.
Mr. Compo said the Ogdensburg Fire Department and volunteer rescue squad will be on hand. The Heuvelton Fire Department will be providing food and drinks for the volunteers. Volunteers include those from the Black Lake Association, Chippewa Bay Fish & Game Club, state parks workers, St. Lawrence Waterfowlers, Save The River, St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, or SLELO PRISM, and others.
“We’re talking 100-plus volunteers who are going to be on hand from various organizations,” Mr. Compo said.
Officials with SLELO PRISM, based in Pulaski, said the aquatic plant poses a significant threat to the ecology of the state’s waterways and requires significant resources for annual management. Besides removing the water chestnuts from waterways, the agency stated the most effective way to prevent the spread is following a “clean, drain, dry” protocol for watercraft and equipment.
For more information on the water chestnut plant, visit www.sleloinvasives.org.
