WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center launched Mobility Management May 1 in an effort to improve access to transportation in Jefferson County.
The program is headed by John H. Exford, who serves as the county’s mobility manager. Mr. Exford joins the Mobility Management team of Brandi Smith, who oversees the city of Watertown program; Sonja Jensen, who oversees the St. Lawrence County program; Heather M. Snow, who oversees the Oswego County program; and Regional Mobility Manager Frank A. Doldo.
“The expertise of the other members of the team will be invaluable to me as I transition to this position,” he said in a statement. “I have experience working with local businesses, human service agencies and also our local officials, so I hope to build on those relationships to be successful in this new role.”
Mr. Exford has served the Volunteer Transportation Center in various capacities since 2013, including roles as program director for both Jefferson and Lewis counties. Most recently, he was director of expansion operations, organizing and coordinating volunteers to drive in Erie and Genesee counties and the Southern Tier. He was also charged with coordinating volunteers in the states of New Hampshire and California, which were conducted remotely from the Watertown office. His responsibilities have involved recruiting volunteer drivers, maintaining a daily schedule of trips and communicating with drivers and clients.
“The role of a mobility manager is to break down transportation barriers for residents in the county that it serves,” Mr. Exford said. “It’s responsible for developing programs and services to break down those barriers and make the county public transit system sustainable and efficient.”
His focus over the first year of the program will be to develop and implement a countywide system to get residents from the county into Watertown, and Watertown into the county, along with connecting to St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Last year, Ms. Smith, Watertown’s mobility manager, brought together more than 50 human service agencies, employers, educators and residents to develop the Jefferson County Coordinated Transportation Plan. The plan was prepared to identify cost-effective approaches to address public transportation gaps; minimize the duplication of transportation services; and help improve the coordination of transportation services for persons with disabilities, older residents, college students and Jefferson County residents seeking access to employment, education, medical appointments, food sources, recreation and social destinations.
“The recommendations from this plan were to enhance transportation access for the community and provide more cost-effective service,” Mr. Exford said in his statement. “This plan would greatly enhance the well-being of the Jefferson County population and surrounding areas by adding ease of access to essential life needs such as medical, education, food sources and employment.”
Mr. Exford noted the plan prioritizes how federal and state public transportation resources would be utilized by the Metropolitan Planning Organization, city of Watertown, Jefferson County and third-party vendors. What a finalized countywide system will look like remains to be seen, though proposed corridors for the system include routes from Gouverneur to Fort Drum to Watertown, Lewis County to Carthage to Watertown, and the Alexandria Bay-Clayton area to Watertown, according to Mr. Exford.
All routes would have a transfer hub for connections to Watertown CitiBus.
“Volunteer drivers are great for connecting people with medical appointments,” VTC Executive Director Sam Purington said in a statement. “However, mass transportation is best for connecting employees with their places of employment and others in our community with education opportunities. A countywide system will be very beneficial to help those we can’t otherwise help with the use of volunteer drivers.”
Mr. Exford said the success of establishing a system will rely on collaboration among many parties such as human service agencies, medical providers, employers, educators, county legislators and county residents, who will be key in the development of routes. He added that funding from the New York State Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration will be essential to ensure funding is available to financially support the system.
The proposed system would be operated not by the county, but by a third-party transportation vendor, as is done in Lewis County, which contracts Birnie Bus Service. Starting in August, public input sessions will be held throughout Jefferson County to gather information on what residents need access to and the times and days they need access. Once that data has been collected, work can begin on drafting potential routes. Then a formal draft would be presented to the Jefferson County Legislature.
The goal, according to the VTC, is to have a system online as early as 2024.
“Public transportation services play an important role for people who are unable to drive, including those without access to personal vehicles, children, individuals with disabilities, and older adults,” Mr. Exford said. “To make this system a reality we need everyone to participate.”
For more information about the Jefferson County Mobility Management program and the proposed countywide transit system, contact Mr. Exford at 315-755-8365 or john@volunteertransportation.org. To view the Jefferson County Coordinated Transportation Plan, visit the Watertown-Jefferson County Area Transportation Council website, www.wjctc.org.
