Two of the three members on the state Labor Department’s Farm Workers Wage Board voted late Friday to reduce the overtime threshold for New York farm workers to 40 hours, settling a multi-year debate spanning over hours of public hearings.
The members of the Farm Laborers Wage Board voted Friday to reduce the overtime threshold from 60 hours down to 40 over the next decade, reducing the threshold by four hours every two years.
The new rate for farm laborers will begin Jan. 1, 2024 with a threshold of 56 hours, down to 52 hours Jan. 1, 2026; reduced to 48 hours on Jan. 1, 2028; 44 hours on Jan. 1, 2030, and the 40-hour threshold in effect Jan. 1, 2032.
Wage Board Chairwoman Brenda McDuffie was one of two members to vote in favor of the reduction and decade-long phase-in.
“We know this has implications for our state and our well-being for the people within our state,” McDuffie said. “One of the things they all share is we know and want agriculture to continue to be a critical part of the economy of New York state and the interdependence of the relationship between farmers and the workers is key to that.”
Wage Board member David Fisher, a member of the New York Farm Bureau Foundation for Agricultural Education Board of Directors, expressed surprise the vote was taking place Friday, and requested additional time to review all materials submitted by hundreds of farmers, farm laborers and residents across the state at three public hearings on the issue held virtually this month.
“I think we all witnessed how extremely emotional and passionate both sides are on this issue and there’s going to be repercussions,” Fisher said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to predict what they’re going to be, what the economics are, what the rewards or potential losses to either side might be.”
McDuffie said New Yorkers’ testimonies featured similar themes and talking points, and that she decided to reduce the overtime threshold independently after reviewing the materials.
“I felt the information was sufficient to make that recommendation,” she said.
Hundreds of farmers gave impassioned concerns to members of the Labor Department Farm Workers Wage Board in three public hearings Jan. 4, 18 and 20, expressing concerns the increased labor costs will threaten the livelihoods of small family farms and negatively impact the upstate economy. The overwhelming majority of people who testified spoke against reducing the threshold.
“It is disingenuous and irresponsible that the data, research and comments made from those who know agriculture best were cast aside by the majority of the Wage Board,” according to a statement from the Grow NY Farms Coalition on Friday. “...Agricultural production, diversification and job availability will suffer. That is no scare tactic. We have already seen farm workers leave the state for more hours of work and production shift to less labor-intensive crops since the farm labor legislation was enacted in January 2020. Further collapse of New York agriculture is on the hands of those who spread falsehoods and look to destroy the livelihoods of farm workers they say they represent. This is also a loss for New Yorkers who enjoy and depend on access to local food, something that was highlighted during the pandemic.”
Thirty-four unions, immigrant rights and other organizations recently sent letters to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the last two months urging for overtime pay after 40 hours, saying the threshold would create fair labor and wage conditions for migrant farm laborers.
Recent research from the Economic Policy Institute shows farm workers are among the lowest-paid workers in the U.S. workforce, earning $14.62 per hour on average in 2020, which is just 60% — or three-fifths — of what production and nonsupervisory nonfarm workers earned at $24.67.
Hispanic Federation President & CEO Frankie Miranda has been a loud advocate to reduce the overtime threshold to 40 hours and securing protections for state migrant farm workers. At the first hearing this month, he highlighted farm workers were excluded from the federal Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938.
“We’ll be on the 40-hour mark established for all other workers,” he said Jan. 4. “This is not about putting farm workers ahead of farms. This is about lifting an entire industry in our great state. It is about basic human rights and ensuring that farm workers will be treated humanely and respect with respect and dignity.”
Small and mid-sized farmers particularly heightened their political rallies against lowering the overtime threshold at the state Capitol in Albany over the last month, and sent hundreds of letters to Gov. Hochul asking her to step in, citing an estimated 42% cost increase amid financial hardships incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, was quick to blast the decision, saying unelected bureaucrats on the Wage Board acted in a way that will jeopardize the future of New York’s agriculture industry.
“The decision by the Farm Laborers Wage Board is the latest disastrous policy under Democrat one-party rule that is killing our state,” he said in a statement after Friday’s vote. “...Everyone agrees that family farmers and farm workers deserve to be treated fairly. With this new burdensome mandate, they will be added to the exodus of people leaving our state. Today will be remembered as the day that family farming died a slow death in our state — and it was radical, out-of-touch Senate Democrats who killed it.”
Ranking lawmakers on the Agricultural Committee have also said the state must increase its investment in small farms and the industry if the significant change is made to its labor.
Discussions will continue as legislative leaders prepare to embark on budget negotiations in the coming weeks.
Representatives with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office referred questions to the Labor Department, and would not answer questions about the overtime threshold’s impacts on the 2022-23 fiscal year plan.
The state’s 60-hour threshold for farm workers was established down from 80 hours under the 2019 Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act and took effect in January 2020.
The Wage Board was originally set to make a decision on reducing the threshold to 40 hours by Dec. 13 after more than a two-year debate on the issue, but Labor Department executives heard hours to testimony from hundreds of New Yorkers at this month’s hearings before voting Friday.
