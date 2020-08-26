The St. Lawrence County Deputies Association has endorsed Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown, for reelection to the state Assembly.
The Deputies Association represents 30 sheriff’s deputies in the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“We need people like Mark Walczyk in the New York State Assembly to assist law enforcement officers to better serve the residents of St. Lawrence County and New York State,” said Leighton Filiatrault, president of the Deputies Association, in a press statement.
In a statement announcing the endorsement, Mr. Walczyk said that he will always have the back of law enforcement officers, and is humbled by the endorsement of the Deputies Association.
