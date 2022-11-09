WATERTOWN — Mark C. Walczyk is headed back to Albany, this time as a state senator for the 49th District, covering Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Hamilton, Fulton and parts of Oswego and St. Lawrence counties.
Mr. Walczyk, who is currently an assemblyman representing parts of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, ran unopposed for the seat, and has known he’s headed to Albany again for many months. In Tuesday’s election, 82,366 people voted for him, with 21,854 leaving the state Senate line blank, and 378 write-ins. Those account for early votes and Election Day results, as well as absentee ballots received by last Friday.
In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Walczyk said he’s ready to get to work for the people of his new district, and is excited for the opportunities the senate offers.
Moving from assembly to senate, Mr. Walczyk said he will be working with a smaller pool of colleagues in the upper legislative chamber, with 63 members compared to the Assembly’s 150.
“Because of the smaller numbers in the senate, it’s automatically giving you an amplified voice,” he said. “There are fewer members, and that means I get more airtime. The words we say have more weight in the senate.”
Vote totals are yet to be certified, but Mr. Walczyk said it appears that Republicans will gain three seats, and break the Democratic supermajority in the senate that allows the body to overturn any veto from the governor.
“The significance of that, it means that the legislature can no longer override a veto from the governor, without Republicans,” he said.
He said that should give senate Republicans more of a voice at the table in future legislative discussions, although the Democrats will retain control of the governorship and both houses of the legislature next term.
Mr. Walczyk said he’s hopeful that the partisanship that comes with elections will fade when legislators take their seats in January, and leadership will open its ear to all members.
“Everyone in a representative democracy deserves an equal shot here, and that’s going to be critically important for me to carry that voice for the people that I represent,” he said.
When he gets to Albany, Mr. Walczyk will again be a freshman member of a new body, which typically places a legislator last in line for negotiations, committee appointments and other levers of control over legislation. Mr. Walczyk said he is hopeful he will be given appointments to committees that handle agricultural issues, energy and environmental conservation, because of the makeup of his district.
“We produce every form of energy here, we are a critically important agricultural district, and environmental conservation is important as well,” he said.
Even if appointed to other committees, Mr. Walczyk said he’s willing and excited to learn new aspects of the job in the senate.
His new district is significantly larger than the Assembly district he currently represents, and is the largest geographically in the state. Mr. Walczyk said that will pose some obstacles for him.
“The biggest challenge is logistical — you want to be three places at once, but when it’s a three-hour drive you’re going to miss some things,” he said.
But he said there are similarities that tie the 49th Senate District’s communities, from the St. Lawrence River shore to the Adirondack Mountains and the suburbs of the Capital Region, together with common interests. He said he’s still learning some of the finer details of these communities new to him, but he’s still working at it.
“Listening, proactive listening, isn’t going to stop throughout my term in the state senate,” he said.
Mr. Walczyk heads back to Albany for his first term as a senator on Jan. 1.
