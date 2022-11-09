WATERTOWN — Mark C. Walczyk is headed back to Albany, this time as a state senator for the 49th District, covering Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Hamilton, Fulton and parts of Oswego and St. Lawrence counties.

Mr. Walczyk, who is currently an assemblyman representing parts of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, ran unopposed for the seat, and has known he’s headed to Albany again for many months. In Tuesday’s election, 82,366 people voted for him, with 21,854 leaving the state Senate line blank, and 378 write-ins. Those account for early votes and Election Day results, as well as absentee ballots received by last Friday.

