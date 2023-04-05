ALBANY — The team of state senators supporting a bill that would make “swatting” a felony are renewing their push to see it passed into law.
On Tuesday, Sens. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, James Tedisco, R-Clifton Park, and L. Dean Murray, R-East Patchogue, released a statement calling for passage of their bill.
“Heightened penalties on these egregious acts will open up tools for law enforcement to gather and prosecute the bad actors,” Sen. Walczyk said in the statement. “I look forward to working with the Governor and partners in the Senate and Assembly to finally get this bill done.”
Sen. Tedisco said these calls and false threats across the state, with dozens made over the last few weeks, have spread fear and anxiety among school students and their parents.
“These contacts threatening violence in our schools is another form of terrorism which cannot be allowed to stand,” he said.
Sen. Murray said he’s proud to support the bill along with his Republican colleagues.
“‘Swatting’ is not funny and it’s not cool … but it is dangerous and illegal,” he said.
Making a false report to police is typically a misdemeanor, punishable by no more than a year in jail. If a first responder or police officer is injured or killed while responding to the false report, or if you reported specifically an explosion had already occurred at a public place, it can be charged as a felony with two to seven years of prison time as a penalty.
Second-degree falsely reporting an incident, typically charged when someone alleges a fire or explosion has happened, or a hazardous substance has been released, can be punished by up to four years in prison.
Under the bill proposed by the senators, which has an identical version in the Assembly introduced by Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, would amend the language of that charge. It would insert language in the description of second-degree falsely reporting an incident, adding that any false report made with the intent to dispatch a large number of police officers to a specific place qualifies.
The bill has been introduced in both the Senate and Assembly, and referred to each chamber’s respective Codes Committee, which oversees legislation regarding criminal, civil and penal law, as well as civil rights and property law.
Neither bill has support from a Democratic legislator currently, which is often required for a bill to see a vote in committee or on the floor of the legislature.
Walczyk and former Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, proposed similar legislation in 2019 after a series of swatting incidents in Watertown.
