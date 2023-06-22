ALBANY — Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said he is “appalled” by a document recently released by the state Education Department providing guidelines to support and protect LGBTQ+ students in the state’s public schools.
For about eight years, the Education Department has issued regular updates to guidance on handling gender and sexuality in schools, advising teachers and administrators to work to create a nurturing, safe space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and gender-nonconforming students.
In its most recent guidance, the department suggested for the first time that teachers and administrators allow students to use the names and gender pronouns they choose without seeking parental consent or explicitly informing the parent about the new name or pronoun.
That’s in line with years of advocacy from LGBTQ+ people, activists, child development experts and psychiatric experts. But Sen. Walczyk said he sees it as shutting parents out of their children’s lives, and ultimately accused the state education department of sexually “grooming” children.
He said he’s been hoping the department would focus on using its record-high funding package from the state legislature this year to address learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, and is disappointed this is the first major policy document released from the department so far.
“Their focus and obsession with childhood and adolescent sexuality is bizarre and I’m appalled that the state is shutting parents out of the conversation altogether,” he said. “If teachers haven’t asked for this, school board members haven’t advocated for it, and parents are being shut out, we should all be asking, ‘Who on earth is driving this agenda into our schools?’ It looks to me like the policy objective of SED is to groom children instead of educate them.”
That characterization drew a strong reaction from Hilary Avallone, LGBT program manager for the Q Center at Watertown’s ACR Health.
“In regards to Senator Walczyk’s press release that he put out, I think it’s very much based in fearmongering and hyperbole,” she said.
Ms. Avallone took specific exception to the senator’s use of the word “grooming,” which is often applied to pedophiles and has historically been used to demonize the LGBTQ+ community, accusing advocates of youth LGBTQ+ people of being “groomers” intent on recruiting people to somehow become gay.
“His press release is referring to schools as groomers, which is very problematic, setting up that fearmongering and people not quite understanding what a conversation about gender and sexuality looks like in a school,” she said. “We aren’t talking about sex. We aren’t talking about intimacy, relationships, we’re talking about someone’s identity and who they are, just like we would for a kid who is straight and having any other type of issue going on.”
She pointed out that Mr. Walczyk appeared at the city of Watertown’s Pride flag-raising ceremony earlier in June, when he stood to support the LGBTQ+ community as an ally.
“This does not sound like allyship to me,” she said.
Ms. Avallone pointed out that this guidance from the state is not new, and has been featured in school district LGBTQ+ student policies for years. The addition in the guidance not to seek parental approval for a name or pronoun change is a reaction to the real lived experiences of trans and gender nonconforming students in schools, who were heavily cited in the most recent guidance.
Ms. Avallone said the guidance does not ban school officials from talking with parents about their children’s gender or identity, but puts the child in the driver’s seat for that conversation.
“The child knows best in this situation,” she said. “If they feel it’s unsafe that their parent knows about this part of their identity, because they’re afraid something is going to happen to them, they’re going to be kicked out, we need to listen to that.”
Homelessness is an epidemic among LGBTQ+ teens, who are often kicked out of their homes by parents unwilling to accept that their child is gay or trans, with 28% of LGBTQ+ youth reporting that they have been homeless at some point in their lives and 38% of transgender and nonbinary youth reporting the same according to the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.
Ms. Avallone said that doesn’t mean the student should just be left to their own devices after a conversation with school officials.
“There should be conversations with that student to find out what’s going on, and if there’s an opportunity to talk to the parents, have a mediated conversation with them and the student and do it safely, do it,” she said. “But that’s not the case for every kid. Some come out and are sent to conversation therapy, which is super dangerous. The school has to take the student’s safety into account.”
Sen. Walczyk pointed to other inclusions in the Education Department’s guidance that he takes issue with, including provisions that a child should not be purposefully misgendered after informing a teacher or administrator of their preferred pronouns, should not be asked to use restrooms or other gendered facilities that don’t match their proclaimed identity including single-stall gender-neutral bathrooms, and advises schools to use inclusive language in educational materials so all students see themselves represented.
While most of those provisions are drawn from human rights laws passed over recent years by the state legislature to require all state institutions be more accessible to trans and gender nonconforming people, Sen. Walczyk said he is disappointed in the state Education Department for including them in its own guidance.
“The parents across our Senate district will be outraged when they see what the Commissioner and Board of Regents are doing to our education system,” he said. “I think you’re going to see protests and a lot of moms and dads running for school boards.”
For her part, Ms. Avallone said she will continue to work to expand inclusivity and understanding in her work at ACR Health, and offered some suggestions for anyone seeking to better understand and support their trans and gender-nonconforming neighbors, and understand what it really means to be accepting.
“Approaching things with an open mind, having conversations that aren’t charged with emotion and seeking to better understand the realities of what’s going on,” she said. “Show up at Pride events, ask thoughtful questions, and don’t look at this like it’s a witch hunt, because it’s not. That’s part of the job at ACR’s Q Center, to provide cultural competency education, and we do that training for free. We can provide you the right information, so you aren’t persuaded by scare tactics and fearmongering by people who think queer people are turned that way, and are not just queer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.