CARTHAGE — To help the hungry locally and worldwide, about a dozen people participated in a Crop Walk in Carthage Saturday morning. Prior to departing from Turning Point Park, the Rev. Frances K. Hemstret, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Carthage, prayed for the walkers’ safety and for those aiding in feeding the hungry.
Crop Walk is a ministry of Church World Services which has missions in over 150 countries.
Of the funds raised by participants, 25% is given to the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.