Walmart announces it will end sales of e-cigarettes

Walmart said on Friday that it would end sales of e-cigarettes at its U.S. locations.
The decision comes amid growing medical concerns about the effects of vaping. In recent months, mysterious vaping-related illnesses have been on the rise. Medical authorities said on Thursday that the number of vaping-related lung illnesses had risen to 530 probable cases, and a Missouri man became the eighth to die from the mysterious ailments.
