Walmart, CVS, Walgreens to pay $650M over opioids

The Walgreens store at State and Randolph Streets in Chicago. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Walmart, CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance were ordered to pay $650 million over their failure to properly monitor opioid prescriptions in two counties in Ohio.

A federal judge in Cleveland ruled Wednesday that the companies had to pay “abatement” fees to help local officials deal with the fallout from the public health crisis created by improper sales of millions of opioid-based painkillers.

Tribune Wire

