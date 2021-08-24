Kathy Hochul sworn in

Gov. Kathy Hochul is sworn in at midnight Tuesday. She is holding a ceremonial swearing in at 10 a.m. today. Photo provided by the Governor's Office.

 Mike Groll

At 10 a.m. Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a ceremonial swearing in at the State Capitol. Johnson Newspapers Statehouse Reporter Kate Lisa is there and will be reporting on today's historic event. 

