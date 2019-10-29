WATERTOWN — The boil water advisory initiated this weekend in the town of Pamelia has been lifted, its supervisor said Tuesday morning.
The Pamelia supervisor, Scott Allen, said the state Department of Health’s boil water advisory issued for around 600 residents has been lifted.
The advisory was initiated after a water main on Route 37 broke Friday night. It was repaired on Saturday, but residents were still told to boil their water before consumption.
The town receives water from connections to the Development Authority of the North Country’s Watertown to Fort Drum water line, an 11-mile line that delivers water from the city to Fort Drum. The development authority’s line was not affected because the broken main was an extender serving Pamelia residents, Mr. Allen said. Repairs to the broken main lasted about 14 hours, he said, which included the six hours needed to restore water pressure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.