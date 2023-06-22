The Black Lake Association, along with the town of Oswegatchie and the village of Heuvelton, are working together to remove the invasive water chestnut from the Oswegatchie River. The goal of this effort is to prevent the water chestnut from spreading into Black Lake and the St. Lawrence River.
