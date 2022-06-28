WATERTOWN — Residents and businesses have lost water again after a water main break on Watertown Center Loop Road, a day after town officials thought it was fixed.
Crews were out again Tuesday installing a new pipe.
Customers were without water along U.S. Route 11, State Route 232, County Routes 155 and 67, Spring Valley Drive and Summit Drive.
Town officials hope the problem will be repaired by the end of Tuesday.
The break initially happened on Sunday, leaving many businesses and Samaritan Summit Village without running water.
Appointments at Samaritan Orthopedics, Urology, and Pulmonology were being rescheduled.
