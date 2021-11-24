WATERTOWN - An apartment house on William Street in the city is on fire this morning. Crews are on-scene actively extinguishing flames that appear to be coming from the rear upper floors.
The building is at 121 William St. Thick smoke was pouring from the building shortly after 8 a.m. The fire department is actively spraying it down with water.
The property, listed with the city as built in 1950 and nearly 5,000 square feet, is owned by TheTriumph LLC, which has a New York City address on the property card.
The fire department has been fighting the fire since about 7:30 a.m. According to emergency dispatches, interior firefighters have been called out of the structure and now the fire department is using the ladder truck to spray water from above.
