WATERTOWN — Within the hour before polls closed Mayoral candidate Allison I. Crossman's wish to have the ballots impounded after they are tallied tonight was granted by a judge.
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky signed the document Tuesday evening, Mrs. Crossman said.
She said document was signed at 8 p.m. Polls closed at 9 p.m.
All of the ballots, including the memory stick from each voting machine and paper, absentee, affidavit and military ballots will be secured.
Mrs. Crossman is running against City Councilman Cody J. Horbacz and former Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith for the part-time mayor’s position. Cliff G. Olney III, who has run unsuccessful bids for council in the past, is running as a write-in candidate.
All election material will be brought back to the Board of Elections storage room, where it will be secured until Nov. 18. On Nov. 19 the judge will be asked to finalize the count.
"The polls are closed. Everything is safe and secure," said Mrs. Crossman's attorney John Ciampoli.
Each election commissioner gets a key and the sheriff's department gets the third key. The ballots will be stored in a secure location.
Mrs. Crossman was out campaigning Tuesday and she said she felt she ran a good campaign. She said people were waving with thumbs up.
About 35 of her friends and supporters were at former Mayor Jeff Graham's bar Tuesday evening.
