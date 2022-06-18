WATERTOWN — Dozens of people gathered at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, surprising organizers for what they called a huge turnout.
The event at the Exhibition Center involved entertainment and education to commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday recognizing June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved Black people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas. Speakers on Saturday stressed that Juneteenth is in part about the Black men and women who fought to free those still enslaved after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863.
Several singers, poets and lecturers spoke to a packed house, with vendors and artists throughout the building. One of those poets was Onle Harrigan, a 10-year-old who grew up in Watertown and read two poems from memory to the crowd. The first she delivered was titled “Hey, Black Child.”
“Hey Black child, do you know you’re strong? I mean, really strong? Do you know you can do what you want to do, if you try to do, what you can do?” she said. “Hey Black child, be what you can be, learn what you must learn, do what you can do, and tomorrow your nation will be what you want it to be.”
She later read, “You Are a Queen.”
“When they say you’re angry or nasty, you tell them that they are mistaken. This is me being resolute and standing firmly in my truth,” Onle said. “When they say you’re not beautiful, you tell them ‘I am the descendent of royalty.’ You are a queen.”
Onle’s mom, Tiffaugy Harrigan, watched her deliver the poems from the front row.
“She did an amazing job,” Ms. Harrigan said. “I’ve always tried to encourage my kids to do what makes them happy in life.”
Jasmine L. Denagnon helped organize the talent for the event. It was her first year doing it, and she was stunned by the amount of people who came out.
“I’m like ‘Why do we have to do so many rehearsals?’” she said. “And now I understand why because I didn’t know the turnout was going to be this big.”
