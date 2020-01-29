WATERTOWN — It’s been over 30 years since Matt Branski roamed the sidelines as head coach of the Watertown High School boys’ lacrosse team, but the legacy and lessons he imparted still resonate with his former players to this day.
Coach Branski died Wednesday morning at his Bishop Street home, a few blocks from the fields where he drilled and trained teams that amassed 244 wins over a 20-year head coaching career. He was 84.
Among the players on those teams were Coach Branski’s sons, Mike, Mark and Tim, while his daughter, Cindy, kept stats for her father while in high school. Coach Branski’s wife, Mary, rarely missed a game, making lacrosse a true family affair between 1966 and 1988, the year Coach Branski retired as head coach, although he continued for a few seasons as an assistant coach. Mrs. Branski died in 2016 and Tim Branski died Oct. 17.
Michael L. Katon, a retired city school physical education instructor who coached the boys’ junior varsity team, coached alongside Coach Branski for 14 years.
“I could never have chosen a better person to coach with than Matt Branski,” Mr. Katon said. “He always made sure that every one of his players was treated with respect. Matt was highly regarded by his players, their parents, fellow teachers and coaches alike. Matt was a true friend.”
Spike C. Decker was between his sophomore and junior years at Watertown High — having played JV lacrosse for Coach Katon and about to play varsity for Coach Branski — when his father died. He said the two coaches then became like fathers to him.
“Lacrosse is my life,” Mr. Decker said. “Had I not met these two coaches, I don’t know if lacrosse would have had the magnitude in my life that it has had.”
Lacrosse has literally taken Mr. Decker around the world as a collegiate lacrosse referee, having called four NCAA Division I championships and three World Championships.
“Everywhere I go, it’s “How’s Coach Branski?” Mr. Decker said. “Everybody in the country knows Coach Branski and what he means to the game of lacrosse.”
Mr. Decker’s partner for hundreds of games that he has refereed over the past 31 years has been his best friend, Mike Branski. The two are scheduled to referee a Yale-Syracuse scrimmage game together this Sunday.
“The whole Branski family has been like family to me,” he said. “Matt was a special guy, a legendary guy. I’ll be forever grateful for what he did for me and we’ll miss him dearly.”
Mr. Decker’s former teammate on Watertown’s 1978 squad, Jim Berkman, has also made lacrosse his career. Mr. Berkman, now the head coach at Salisbury State University, is the winningest coach in NCAA mens’ lacrosse history, including 12 Division III national championships. He is a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
He credits Coach Branski and fellow Watertown High retired coach Lew Kibling for inspiring his own career as a coach.
“Between Coach Kibling and Coach Branski, they definitely generated my juices to where, when I left Watertown High School, I knew that this is what I wanted to do for a living,” Mr. Berkman said from his office at Salisbury State.
“Coach Branski had a little fire in his soul,” he said, while laughing. “He had a passion for the game, he had a passion for Watertown High School and he got you excited for playing. It’s why he had great teams.”
And it’s why so many former players return each year to play in a Watertown High School alumni game, which draws 40 or more players annually, according to 1986 graduate Timothy A. Podvin.
“Coach Branski just had a love for the game that was incredible,” Mr. Podvin said. “He was someone that you knew was going to be there every day. He was tough, but it was a lot of fun. He was just a gentleman. It’s a terrible loss.”
Michael C. Robare was a teammate of Mr. Podvin’s on the 1986 team that won a league championship. He said he has many memories of that team and also recalls Coach Branski having served as his modified football coach.
“But the lasting memory of him is that of a great person, and the laughter we shared,” Mr. Robare said.
He said when he ran into Coach Branski in recent years, there were always stories to be told.
“Things that happened when he was a coach, he remembered 20 or 30 years later,” he said. “I’d bring up something that happened at a practice when I was junior, and he’d remember. He’s definitely going to be missed.”
Mark R. Lavarnway, a 1984 Watertown graduate, said the coach had a couple “catch phrases” reserved for players who didn’t take practice seriously. A player arriving late was a “Johnny Come Lately” and someone goofing off was a “Good Time Charlie.”
“He was the classic old-school coach,” Mr. Lavarnway said. “I think he embodies what an old-school coach was.”
He said this style helped earn Coach Branski the respect of his players and coaches throughout the league.
“He was very well-respected,” Mr. Lavarnway said. “He ran a good program and he was the face of the program. He was proud of his team, proud of his players and proud of the program.”
