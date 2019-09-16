WATERTOWN — Comedian Ray Canale, whose career spanned more than 50 years, died Saturday at the age of 93.
Raymond E. Canale, a life-long resident of Watertown, entertained throughout the north country, as well as in Florida and aboard cruise ships. He continued to perform his act into his 80s. He was a frequent guest at the annual Bravo Italiano Festival in Watertown.
He was a graduate of Watertown High School and was a World War II Navy veteran.
Mr. Canale is survived by his three sisters, Gloria Annitto of Hummelstown, PA; Martha Schnurr of John’s Creek, GA; and Sr. Geraldine Canale of Hammonton, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, 135 Keyes Ave, Watertown. Internment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery following the service.
