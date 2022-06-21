WATERTOWN — Beginning today, the Watertown Daily Times will be delivered to all print subscribers by mail.
Readers are expected to receive today's paper with their mail today, and each day going forward. This is a new partnership the newspaper has developed with the United States Postal Service for same-day delivery of the newspaper.
"We understand this may mean a change in your reading habit, but we appreciate your support as we work toward a more sustainable business model for reporting local news," said Alec E. Johnson, editor & publisher. "With the postal service delivering, we expect more consistent delivery for our subscribers."
The newspaper was printed Monday night, and delivered to the Watertown post office for delivery early Tuesday morning, on time and on schedule.
To read the daily print-edition online before your paper arrives, it is available on our e-edition. We have opened that up for no cost as this delivery transition occurs.
All six-day subscribers have access to nny360.com and the e-edition.
On Saturday the first Weekend Edition of the Times will be delivered. It will include all the regular features of the Sunday edition, including advertising, comics and puzzles.
There will be no delivery on Sunday, but a full Monday edition will be delivered beginning Monday.
If your paper is not delivered today with your mail, please let us know. Customer service representatives can be reached at 315-782-1012.
