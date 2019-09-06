WATERTOWN — Watertown dentist Dr. Andrew E.C. Crossley died Tuesday at Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Crossley, 53, a 1983 graduate of Watertown High School, practiced dentistry with his father, Dr. David J. Crossley, at 145 Clinton St., Suite 112.
Dr. Crossley earned a bachelor of science degree from Union College, Schenectady, in 1987 and a master’s of business administration from the Babcock School of Management at Wake Forest University in 1992.
He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Dental Medicine, where his father also attended, in 1997. He also received an award in dental implantology from the Congress of Implantology.
Dr. Crossley then enrolled in a residency program at the Medical Center of Delaware in Wilmington, Del., where he received advanced training in oral medicine and dental implantology. He completed his residency in June 1998 and returned to Watertown to join his father’s practice.
He also worked for two pharmaceutical companies, Glaxo and Wyeth-Ayerst, after earning his undergraduate degree and before entering the study of dentistry.
Among Dr. Crossley’s survivors are his wife, Daphne, and two children, Maclean and Merritt.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangement are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.