WATERTOWN — A family of five was displaced after the stove in their home on South Hycliff Drive caught on fire Friday night.
At around 7:30 p.m., city fire crews responded to the house and found a fire on the stove had extended to the cabinets. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, though the soot and odor of smoke in the apartment was enough to deem the apartment unlivable, said Battalion Chief Matt Timerman.
Saturday afternoon, American Red Cross issued a news release saying volunteers with its North Country Chapter provided emergency aid to the family, which included two adults and three children, ages 16, 5 and 1.
“Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children,” the release said. “In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.