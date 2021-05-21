WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown-North Country Farm & Craft Market was one of the few summer events that wasn’t lost in the COVID pandemic last year.
And the farmers market, held along sections of Washington and Sterling streets, will be back for its 45th year when it opens for the season on Wednesday.
Like much of society, the farmers market is returning more to normalcy but must still follow social distancing measures and other state COVID guidelines for large events. Vaccinated people are not required to wear masks, while unvaccinated people are encouraged to have facial coverings.
Other than that, you will see a lot of the same vendors and amenities that the farmers market — which will be held weekly on Wednesdays until Oct. 6 — has featured in past years.
“That’s exciting to have some things returning to the farmer market,” Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Kylie S. Pec said.
Lunchtime musical performances will be back, although they will be held under the overhang at City Hall instead of on the building’s front lawn. That’s being done to help with social distancing, she said. Guitarist Gary Walts will perform on the market’s first day.
At this point, 50-plus vendors have signed up for the farmers market this season. Others can still join as the season progresses.
Some will occupy space along Sterling Street once again to provide excess space if needed.
Among the many returning vendors are Brushstrokes by Melina, Driftwood BBQ and Kylie’s Kakes and More.
There are five new vendors. They are: Morey and Me, a local dog treat business; Elliot Farms, selling baked goods; Country Roads Family Farm, offering produce; Redemption Designz, a Clayton business that makes resin art; and Sticky Dicks honey products.
The owners of Rockin’ Robin Brick Oven Pizza have decided not to return this season.
The farmers market runs from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.
As in previous years, vendors will accept EBT and WIC, which allows people who have redeemed food stamp benefits to buy fruits and vegetables.
Established in 1977, it’s been billed as the longest-running and largest farmers market in the north country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.