WATERTOWN — Eleanor Love just sat down on the porch of her Dimmick Street home when she looked across the street to see her longtime neighbors’ home was already full of flames inside.
“I see the fire in the window, in the bay window,” Mrs. Love said.
Just as her son was called for help, she tried, without success, to get a hold of the home’s owner.
Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said a cause of the blaze at 339 TenEyck St. was not immediately known. Fire officials will start investigating it as soon as they can.
Flames curled over the roof as firefighters arrived. They saw a column of black smoke — called a header — as they were still arriving to the scene.
It was fortunate that the fire was called in just as the day shift was about to leave and firefighters were coming into work.
“Some of them jumped on the rig” as it was pulling out of the Massey Street station, Chief Herman said.
The house was extensively damaged and may not be salvageable, with the front of the house and its two sides completely charred.
No one was home at the time, but a dog name Finnegan was thought to be inside. Somehow the dog escaped and was seen running around the neighborhood with his owner trying to chase him.
Firefighters were hindered by a downed power line that was sparking on the ground near the road.
They had to drive around the block and come from the other side to get around the wires, which made a loud crackling, and they hooked up to a fire hydrant down the street for water. Eventually, National Grid was on the scene to turn off power.
The house is at the corner of Dimmick and Ten Eyck streets, and the area was blocked off to traffic. A pumper from Fort Drum was called to assist, as area fire departments were brought in for mutual aid.
It was a chaotic scene for a neighbor who didn’t to give his name. He, too, saw flames coming from the two-story single-family home. Thinking the dog was still inside, he ran over to see what he could do.
He broke a window near the front of the house with his elbow but was pushed back by the flames that engulfed the first floor. His girlfriend called 911.
“It was hot, hot, hot,” he said watching firefighters still trying to control the blaze.
He and another man then ran to the back of the house and kicked the door in, but the heat and flames again were too much for them, the man said.
“By the time they got there, the whole thing was gone,” the man said.
For decades, Mrs. Love has been a neighbor with the home owners, Richard P. and Maureen Donoghue. Their daughter Sheila, her daughter and the dog lived there after Mr. Donoghue, a former assistant fire chief, retired from the department.
She looked over at the remains of the charred mess.
“It’s gone,” she said.
Her thoughts then turned to all the years that she and her friends were neighbors.
Structure fire on Dimmick Street in Watertown @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/yvAV46lyvP— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) September 20, 2019
