WATERTOWN — Though only halfway through the school year, Watertown High School has seen a rise in fighting amongst students.
In a mid-winter newsletter sent out with students of Watertown High School, the school has acknowledged an “uptick in students becoming upset with another student(s) and then acting on this physically.”
“This has been a tumultuous year here at WHS,” Principal Chad Fairchild wrote, “This is part of the ebb and flow of school life.”
According to the newsletter, two additional counseling staff members have been added at the high school this year which should allow the school to help a greater number of students struggling with various issues. The school has a police officer assigned to the school as well.
Even so, there have still been many instances of students becoming physical with or threatening one another. This comes after threats were recently found in the school and various instances of fighting had been reported, but officials denied there was a problem- until now.
Mr. Fairchild said in the newsletter that the school is “very disturbed” by these instances and is resolved to protect the students of Watertown High as well as pursue the strongest consequences allowed for fighting.
Watertown High School officials could not be reached for further comment.
