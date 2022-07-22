WATERTOWN — Mary E. Cosgrove stopped by to look at a tree in front of City Hall that she’s never seen or heard of before.
Mrs. Cosgrove, a member of Albany Goes Green, a group of tree enthusiasts, wanted to know more about the black maple, a species that’s somewhat prevalent in Watertown.
She was in Watertown on Friday for a three-day New York Tree ReLeaf Conference of the New York State Urban Forestry Council. It’s the first time that the three-day conference has been held in Watertown.
“It’s great it’s here,” said Dr. Jason F. White, chairman of Tree Watertown, a group devoted to the city’s tree population.
On Friday, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix welcomed the group, and city planner Michael J. DeMarco, who serves as the city’s urban forestry coordinator, was a keynote speaker.
“They’ve wanted to have the conference here for a few years,” he said.
Watertown is a Tree City. In April, the city marked the 25th year that Watertown held an Arbor Day event.
On Friday afternoon, forestry members took a tour of the Downtown Arboretum, a unique variety of trees along the 200 block of Washington Street.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, remembered when a single tree was planted in front of City Hall in 1994 as part of a new park to commemorate the city’s 125th anniversary, he told the group.
He’s thankful that the City Council puts funding in the city budget for tree plantings every year but stressed the importance of volunteer efforts.
Mrs. Cosgrove said she learned some different things about trees during the conference. Albany has 30,000 community trees along city streets.
For the past 11 years, she’s been a member of the Albany group that planted 45 trees with kindergartners in front of their school this spring.
Christina M. McLaughlin, a natural resource educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension in Nassau County, was learning about some of the trees in front of City Hall when a ladybug landed on her hand, where it stayed for several minutes during the tour.
She’ll bring some of the information from the conference back with her and incorporate it in her organization’s programming, she said.
New York ReLeaf is a state program promoting management and care of the state’s community trees.
It is a cooperative effort coordinated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the forestry council.
The three-day conference concludes this morning.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.