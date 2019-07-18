WATERTOWN — The musical “9 to 5” is timely for Susan L. Whitney, who directs the Watertown Lyric Theater production that opens tonight.
“It’s fun, it’s summer and people like things light-hearted,” she said.
“9 to 5: The Musical” is a 2008 production based on the 1980 film of the same name. The stage production opened on Broadway in April of 2009 and ran for 148 shows, closing in September of 2009. A touring production followed, and a revival is being shown at London’s West End.
Lyric Theater will stage the musical at 7:30 tonight and at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bruce M. Wright Memorial Conference Center.
All songs in the stage production were written by Dolly Parton, with book by Patricia Resnick. The show’s title song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1981.
“I didn’t ever think much about Dolly Parton,” Mrs. Whitney said. “She’s not in my wheel house of musicians. But it’s a well-written music show. It’s fun, it has some funky twists and turns.”
Other songs in the show that made the country charts and may be familiar with audiences are “Backwoods Barbie” and “Shine Like the Sun.”
“There are very few songs that are slow,” Mrs. Whitney said. “It’s upbeat.”
The “9 to 5” story focuses on sex discrimination in the 1970s’ workforce. It’s about three female coworkers — Violet, Judy and Dorale — who “pushed to the boiling point” — concoct a plan to get even with the “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.”
The cast of “9 to 5” presented by Watertown Lyric Theater:
Leah Beyer as Violet, Josh Wilson as Josh, Olivia Grant as Doralee, Josh Hunt as Dwayne, Emily Ossola as Judy, Katherine Bell as Kathy, Kayla Hargan as Maria, Laura Oakes as Roz, Kate Comet as Margaret, James Goodenbery as Hart, Tina Thompson as Missy, Josh Baughn as Joe, Corey Pentoney as Dick, Erin Fikes as the detective, Meredith Griffin as the doctor, Caitrin McPherson as a candy striper and Nate Strock as Tinsworthy.
The ensemble:
Katherine Bell, Kate Comet, Erin Fikes, Meredith Griffin, Joshua Hunt, Kayla Hargan, Caitrin McPherson, Corey Pentoney, Nate Strock, Tina Thompson and Josh Wilson.
