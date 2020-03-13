Jason E. Perez, 26, 515 Clay St., Watertown, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly attempted to break into a house and stab a woman with a knife.
Police say at around 5:45 p.m., Mr. Perez sent a message to Kimberly Chisam on Facebook messenger, threatening he would come to her house and have her “whole house knocked off,” which caused Ms. Chisam to fear he would act on his threat.
At around 7 p.m., Mr. Perez allegedly went to Ms. Chisam’s house and attempted to break through the front door while holding a knife and attempting to stab her while yelling that he was going to kill her, according to a police report.
Mr. Perez was arrested shortly after the incident. He was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.
Mr. Perez was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled Friday. Ms. Chisam has requested a stay-away order of protection be issued.
