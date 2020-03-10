WATERTOWN — Nathan L. Baker, 40, 414 Clay St., Watertown, was arrested Monday evening after police allege he resisted arrest.
At around 7:20 p.m., police told Mr. Baker he was under arrest for an active warrant. When officers went to take him into custody, Mr. Baker intentionally pulled his arms away and then attempted to flee, according to a police report. He then physically fought with the two arresting officers and refused to provide his hands for handcuffing.
Mr. Baker was then transported to jail, processed and then released with a ticket to appear in city court March 27. He was later turned over to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
