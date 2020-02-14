WATERTOWN — A local man stopped for driving while intoxicated Friday morning now faces drug charges after 110 glassine bags of suspected heroin allegedly were found inside his vehicle.
After his vehicle was stopped on West Lynde Street at about 1:50 a.m., Karim Mitchell-Rahim, 30, of 232 W. Main St., was charged with DWI and transported to the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building.
While investigating the vehicle’s interior, police found the heroin — and $832 in cash — inside the sport utility vehicle.
As a result, he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class B felony.
He also was ticketed with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unsafe passing.
Police said that Mr. Mitchell-Rahim was observed driving at a high rate of speed and passing a vehicle on Court Street. A patrol officer caught up to the vehicle near West Main and LeRay streets where he attempted to stop the SUV.
But the vehicle turned onto West Lynde Street and was finally stopped near the Curtis Street intersection.
He was arraigned in Watertown City Court on Friday morning and was released on his own recognizance.
He also faces several other charges stemming from a separate domestic incident in which he was allegedly involved in threatening a woman during a four-hour standoff in August.
He was indicted on a series of weapons charges, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
It is alleged that on Aug. 23 in Watertown he shoved, struck and choked Kristina Miller and threatened her with a loaded 9mm Ruger.
