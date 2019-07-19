WATERTOWN — A city man was sentenced to 8 years in state prison in Jefferson County Court on Friday for sexual abuse and meth charges.
Timothy C. Keane, 54, was found guilty of all counts against him by a jury in May, after five hours of deliberation. The crimes include attempted use of a child in sexual performance, first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was additionally found guilty of third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Keane will also have five years of post-release supervision, be registered on the sex offender list and a 12-year stay-away order of protection will be made in favor of the victim.
Keane was charged in one grand jury indictment handed up in July with trying to induce a female under the age of 13 to engage in a sexual performance during October 2017. He was also accused of subjecting the child to sexual contact.
A second indictment alleged that on Nov. 3, 2017, he had materials used in the production of methamphetamine at his former residence at 214 St. Mary St.
The victim’s stepmother, who did not identify herself, testified in court on Friday before the sentencing, saying Keane used to be a trusted neighbor.
“Someone you would give your keys too,” she said.
She went on to say her family and Keane became friends, trusting him with their children, until the one day he took everything from their daughter.
“You took a day meant to be celebrated and made it a time of mourning,” she said. “You placed a very dark seed in her...in a sense you killed our daughter.”
The victim’s stepmother showed no mercy for Keane, saying she hopes he never has another peaceful day for the rest of his life.
“Our daughter didn’t deserve this, but Timothy Keane, you deserve everything coming to you,” she said. “I wish you a terrible life.”
Also in the courtroom in support of the victim was members of the Syracuse chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, an organization that creates a safer environment for abused children. The bikers, requested by the victim or the victim’s family, empowers the victim to be empowered and not feel afraid.
All members undergo background checks before joining. The group will attend court proceedings, stand guard outside the victim’s home and help the victim if in danger.
“Most people if you say, ‘Will you take a bullet for a child?’ they will say ‘Yes,’ but we take that seriously,” said Ratman, the Syracuse chapter’s public relations officer. “We will surround that child’s house 24/7 and we will guard that house to make sure that the perpetrator, or anybody else, gets near that child.”
Ratman said their services are no cost to the victim’s family, including any travel fare for the group.
Following the sentencing, Ratman said he was pleased with what Keane was given.
“My own personal opinion is I think it’ll work alright for them. He can’t come near her, and she will be our child forever. Unless we hear from the guardians or the victim they don’t want us around, we will be there,” Ratman said.
