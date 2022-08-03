North Country Neurology is located at 1340 Washington St. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A neurology medical practice on Washington Street has agreed to pay back more than $800,000 for what it admitted was improper and reckless billing to the federal government, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

North Country Neurology, PC, a physician-owned medical practice located at 1340 Washington St., has agreed to pay back $850,000 for the “improper” and “reckless” billing to the federal government for medical services, U.S. Attorney Carla D. Freedman announced on Wednesday.

