WATERTOWN — Sunshine, hot dogs and baseball were on the menu at Toyota Field at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Thursday night as the Rapids took on the Capital City Reds in an exhibition game.
Thursday night was “Watertown Daily Times Night” at the Rapids game, which provided free game tickets to people who purchased Thursday’s newspaper.
Leon and Margie VanWie found the coupon in their Thursday paper.
Ms. VanWie said that they have hosted Rapids players in the past. Community hosts give out-of-area players a place to live during the season. She said they became hosts because they like baseball and one of their friends was an owner at the time.
Mr. VanWie said that back when they hosted the players, they went to every game.
“When we were hosting we would come to every single game, the entire summer,” he said. “We hosted for five, six years, maybe more than that.”
Mr. VanWie said he hopes to take his granddaughters to a game when they visit in a couple of weeks.
“I guess the newspaper coupon was a good reminder,” he said.
Charrie Leahman, of Sandy Creek, performed the Canadian national anthem and said she normally stays “for a couple of innings.” She said she got involved with singing the Canadian national anthem through the Boy Scouts.
“Because of our involvement in scouting people have heard me,” she said.
One couple came from New York City to watch their son play.
Robert Manisero drove from Staten Island to watch the Wednesday doubleheader and Thursday night’s game before heading home Friday.
Mr. Manisero complimented the north country and the ballpark.
“It is beautiful, we love it. It’s really nice, great ballpark,” he said. “My son’s having a great time, can’t complain.”
Kaitlyn Stine — who was dressed up as hamburger helper — won the condiment race. She received a T-Shirt for coming in first.
“It’s just a matter of strides and mental state,” she said of the race.
She said she overheard someone talking to a couple of her friends about the race, which is when she got interested in participating.
One of the Capital City Reds suffered a leg injury in a collision with another player just before the sixth inning. The Ottawa team member was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Those who attended the game also had the chance to receive a special publication of the Watertown Daily Times, with pictures from Thursday night’s game and more.
The Rapids were ahead, 13-3, at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.