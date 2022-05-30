WATERTOWN — There’s a different kind of duo doing a lot for the north country music scene. The DJs behind 94 Rock WOTT, known by their on-air names Oz Man and Lancer, respectively, Jason W. Eves and Lance D. Hale have decades of experience between them and countless stories and experiences gained along the way.
Each week, Oz and Lancer are on the air sharing information about artists, promoting local talent and playing what Lancer calls “kickass motherhumpin’ tunage” for fans, called 94 Rockaholics. The DJing begins after the Bob and Tom Show, which ends around 10 a.m. weekdays, and continues until midnight, with Lancer taking on daytime rock duties and Oz handling the night shift.
Their studio, in Watertown’s Community Broadcasters building on Wealtha Avenue, is decorated with posters, records and photos of the DJs with various artists — hands down the most rockin’ room in the building. There’s a poster on the wall that Oz has had since he was 6 or 7 years old. He got it at the Dexter Field Days around 1982.
The station, 94 Rock or 94.1 FM, reaches from St. Lawrence County into Canada, south to Fort Drum and Watertown and into Lewis County. Listeners in Kingston will send messages if the station’s online stream is down as they listen each day. The DJs have received messages from all over, including the United Kingdom and Brazil.
Using the platform to promote community events and organizations, along with tons of music, the station helped gather donations for the SPCA through the month of May and never misses a chance to support rising artists like the band Desorder, whose song “Worth It” has become part of the station’s regular rotation due to its message and popularity with both DJs. They also try to give away concert and festival tickets through various contests, as well as gas from Stewart’s Shops.
THE ‘OZ MAN’
Mr. Eves, a self-proclaimed “music mental patient,” marked his 20th anniversary with the station in the fall. He said his parents always had the radio on growing up, so he subconsciously soaked up everything he heard.
“That’s how I gained all the music knowledge that I have; if anybody has a question about music, they ask me because that’s always been my thing,” Mr. Eves said. “As I was growing up, it was all about records and tapes, the only thing that I really had an interest in was music and audio equipment. I said, ‘I’ve got to be one of those people on the radio,’ and I would play fake DJ in my bedroom as a kid — I would even go as far as recording commercials off the radio to play in between the songs.”
Mr. Eves said he can remember being on vacation from school and setting aside four hours to do that in his bedroom. He’d take days in advance to pick the songs he wanted to play. He said when he got the opportunity to actually do it for real, he took it.
“Probably Casey Kasem was my No. 1 guy,” Mr. Eves said. “I remember making it a point to listen to American Top 40 every weekend as a kid, hearing the songs on the radio and hearing him tell the stories that went along with the artists or background information about the song, and just being dazzled by hearing that. Radio is one thing where obviously you can’t see it, so it puts you in a different kind of mindset where you’ve got to use your imagination a little bit and have somebody describe something to you and you get moved by it. It’s something that you can’t get anywhere else; I was always fascinated by that idea.”
Not only did he want to be a radio DJ, he wanted to be able to do it where he grew up. Born and raised in the north country, he remembers being asked by his sixth grade teacher at Sackets Harbor Central School what he wanted to do when he grew up. He recalls saying these exact words: “I want to be a DJ on a hard rock station.” His teacher became upset and scolded him, telling his mother that he was showing off in class. Years later, Mr. Eves is what he wants to be, which he considers the greatest achievement of his life.
“It’s one of the coolest things ever, to play music, to be as much of a music mental patient as I am, and be able to have that be part of the job,” he said. “I’m finding myself on the air now, giving out information about bands that I acquired when I was 6. I would never have imagined that.”
It was the fall of 2001 when the station, then 100.7, was doing live broadcasts around town for Friday happy hours and Mr. Eves was an extra set of hands to set up equipment or throw a prize out to people when they’d play games in the bars.
Once the season had ended, he took a weekend gig on the rock station for no money. Every Sunday, he said he would be paid in concert tickets or other prizes, though he would have done it for nothing because he just wanted to get his foot in the door and have a chance at the career he’d always wanted.
Around the same time, when Mr. Eves first started with the station, “Oz” was born — and it had nothing to do with Ozzy Osbourne. He and the program director at the time were trying to think of a name for him to use, and the director got an idea from the HBO prison drama “Oz.” Coincidentally, Mr. Eves’ father used to call him Oz when he was a kid, so he became Oz on air.
“I think radio, a lot of people would say that it’s kind of falling by the wayside as the years go on,” Mr. Eves said. “And I guess that is the case in certain instances, but I still think it’s a pure form of entertainment.”
In 2003 or 2004, he and the station, while it was still 100.7, came up with a fake location and a concert that was supposedly taking place in the area. They played songs from live concert albums on the air and overlaid fake crowd noises while they spoke. Listeners believed the concert was real and kept calling in to the station to ask where it was.
Mr. Eves said that if they had really paid attention, they would have been able to tell that what they were hearing sounded an awful lot like the live albums they had at home, but the exercise showed the power of where you can go with your imagination.
“It was risky because some people probably could have gotten annoyed and said, ‘What the hell are you guys trying to do?’” he said. “But it was just a theater-of-the-mind type of experience that I’ll never forget.”
Mr. Eves said he has been with the station for so long he can’t really see himself elsewhere. Because people have heard him for so many years, it’s like talking to family or a group of close friends. Once you have that, he said, it’s hard to imagine not having it. The staff are like family to him, so the idea of being at a different station, saying a different name in a different building is unimaginable, he said.
Over years in radio, Mr. Eves has encountered all kinds of artists. His favorite encounter was Lzzy Hale of the band Halestorm — he had a crush on her for years and met her when the band played at Jefferson Community College in 2013.
“I get the station vehicle, drive over there and the girl I’ve been pining for, for so many years and heard on the records and seen on the videos and all that, she’s right in front of me,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. She gave me a hug and everything and I still haven’t washed that jacket.”
Between them, Mr. Eves and Mr. Hale have met Theory of a Deadman, Pop Evil, Papa Roach, Godsmack and Black Veil Brides, to name a few, and have had many of them in the studio for either interviews or acoustic performances on the air when they’re passing through town for shows.
In the early 2000s, when the Watertown Arena hosted the Metal Edge Rock Fest, ’80s band Dokken was on the bill, a band Mr. Eves had listened to throughout childhood. He got to bring them on stage.
“That’s the kind of thing where you’re just awestruck — how is it that I can listen to this record in 1985 as a kid in this area, and years later, here they are standing right here, and I’m the one that introduces them to the crowd on the stage?” he said. “It’s like the ultimate moment, and it’s happened more than once.”
In his years working in the radio biz, Mr. Eves said he’s learned that there’s a lot more to it than one might think, that it’s a lot more work. While talking to listeners in between playing songs is part of it, there’s behind-the-scenes work that people don’t realize DJs do. DJs work on deadlines, there are commercials to write and produce, there are technical things to fix, and there are always things to keep your ears and eyes on.
“I’m like a king of multitasking in here. I can have five different things going on at the same time, and then drop that and go to the microphone in two seconds,” Mr. Eves said. “It’s been quite a ride, a good ride, and I’m thankful for it. To be able to realize a dream you had when you were in first grade, it’s wild stuff.”
LANCER
Mr. Hale has always gravitated toward music. He started his career in southern Illinois, a member of a local band he can’t remember the name of, and thought that working in radio would get him closer to getting his band signed. Instead, he ended up ditching the band and dove into radio, never looking back. He has been with 94 Rock for 14 years.
Before 94 Rock, he was on air in Fort Myers, Florida, for about 12 years; Louisville, Kentucky, for a couple of years; and Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Hale said he has stayed with 94 Rock for so long because he loves the owners, the people he works with, the listeners and the north country.
“The people here are so generous and the listeners are so loyal,” he said. “It’s a pretty wonderful feeling to have that fit at a station where everything clicks.”
Mr. Hale programs the station, so he is in charge of all the music that gets played, the tracks between the music, imaging and promotions. He and Mr. Eves share the duty of updating listeners on social media with the latest rock news and the latest public service announcements relevant to the community.
Mr. Hale said he’s had the chance to move to bigger markets, and the temptation is always there. But the north country, he said, is an amazing area with great listeners and the station has solid ownership. He gets to program the station the way he thinks it should be programmed, and listeners seem to like it, he said. He doesn’t have any plans to move himself and his family away from all the north country has to offer.
“Usually, if there’s a band that’s coming in, I’ve been doing this a lot of years that I know a lot of the record label people that are out there,” Mr. Hale said. “So I’ll reach out to them and see if we can arrange for the band to stop in while they’re in town, maybe stop by for an interview or an acoustic performance.”
When Halestorm came to Watertown, Lzzy Hale did an on-air segment called “Ask Lzzy,” as did lead vocalist Andy Biersack when Black Veil Brides stopped in to the studio. Mr. Hale said he’ll reach out to a record label to see if a band is interested in stopping by, and about 95% of the time, they’re open and accommodating.
Mr. Hale said Dave Grohl, of Nirvana and Foo Fighters fame, is probably tied for the top of his list of artist encounters.
“I got a chance to meet him when my wife was pregnant with our first daughter, Hannah, and she actually kicked for the first time at that show,” Mr. Hale said. “Dave tried to get my wife to name her after him. He was such a nice guy and he really is maybe the coolest rock star on the planet.”
Mr. Hale also recalls meeting Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine, who he said just walked up to him at Lollapalooza because he was wearing a Chicago Cubs hat, and the two talked baseball for half an hour.
Mr. Hale remembers being backstage when Sully Erna of Godsmack was playing one of his first shows, and the security guards didn’t even know who he was. He said Mr. Erna did a stage dive into the crowd and as he headed back to the stage, the security guard wasn’t going to let him back up because he didn’t realize he was the lead singer of Godsmack.
“Sully, who’s not a tall guy, is looking at this security guy who’s a foot and a half taller than him, and he does an uppercut and knocks the security guard out, jumps on the stage, and finishes the second half,” Mr. Hale said. “And if you blinked, you would have missed the entire thing. There’s definitely tons of stories to tell.”
94 Rock features various regular segments like the Retro Cafe every weekday at noon, which is something Mr. Hale used to do when he was in Fort Myers. Retro Cafe is a chance to feature older, deeper tracks. A segment called Haircuts showcases Mr. Eves’ knowledge of older rock. During Local Licks, local bands are given the opportunity to have their music played on Friday nights.
A special segment that Mr. Hale started 20 years ago in Florida, known as the “Asshat of the Day,” came about thanks to the website fark.com, an aggregator of stories from different sources.
“One of the different common themes that the creator would put in there is asshat, a word he created and I thought it was great, so I just kind of borrowed that for radio and have seen it pop into TV shows or movies here and there,” Mr. Hale said. “Giving people the distinction of being the asshat for that particular day, there’s enough stories that are out there that we never have a shortage of candidates.”
Mr. Hale said he tries to find other creative outlets, writing “The Obituary Journal” years ago. It was based on a teenage exploration of an abandoned house with some friends where he discovered 40 pages of nothing but clipped-out obituaries.
“It just made me think of this fictional story of a serial killer that kept obituaries as trophies,” he said. “It had been percolating for a lot of years and finally, my wife Molly said, ‘Just write the book.’ So I wrote the book. Maybe one day I’ll write another one, it was a fun experience.”
Mr. Hale said radio has evolved — it’s now more complicated for bands trying to make it to the airwaves. He said there are talented musicians and bands with great songs that have fallen through the cracks.
“If local radio doesn’t support these bands, then nobody’s really going to notice,” he said. “We try to help out bands when we can because we know how hard it is.”
Knowing that there are musicians out there making the music of tomorrow keeps him going, Mr. Hale said. He wants to be an outlet for those bands.
“It’s great to be able to play stuff like that and support these bands because there’s not a lot of stations that do that, and that’s a travesty,” Mr. Hale said. “I love radio, I love music, and I don’t think I could have found a better profession.”
