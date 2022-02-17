WATERTOWN — After a two-year absence, the Watertown Downtown Business Association is bringing back the annual fall festival, this time to Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk.
The DBA, with the Downtown Art Committee, announced Thursday that the fall festival also will celebrate local arts in Watertown.
With the space’s concrete wall featuring new murals, the riverwalk is the perfect place to bring back the fall festival, DBA President Joseph A. Wessner said.
For 20 years, the fall festival was held along the north side of Public Square. This year, it will be held on Oct. 8, along the picturesque city-owned park overlooking the Black River.
“The space is better than closing off the traffic,” Mr. Wessner said, referring to barricades typically put up on the day of the event.
With the backdrop of the DBA’s mural program, the festival will have added focus on the arts, he said.
Now called the Local Arts Fall Festival, the event will feature live art and dance demonstrations, artists selling their work, actors and street performers.
The DBA also plans to fill the park from Mill to Arch streets with vendors, food trucks, artists, classic cars and other entertainment.
The festival, formerly the Black River Fall Fest, was last held in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
