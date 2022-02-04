WATERTOWN -- City schools are closed today after snow accumulation overnight. Superintendent Patricia LaBarr first called a two-hour delay, but changed that to a full cancelation.
The temperature at Watertown International Airport is 12 degrees. More snow is expected today, an additional 1 to 3 inches. Light snow is expected through the afternoon with heavier snow expected in the late afternoon, according to the forecast.
Drivers should expect snow covered roads.
