WATERTOWN — The Watertown Urban Mission is losing funding for a vital program that addresses housing issues in the area.
The Helping Eradicate All Roads to Homelessness (HEARTH) program is designed to help individuals and families who are homeless, or in danger of becoming homeless, find or maintain stable housing through help with security deposits, back rent, and sometimes utilities.
The HEARTH program is funded through the Solutions to End Homelessness Program (STEHP). A blend of federal and state money that flows through the Emergency Solutions Grants Program, STEHP is administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in five-year grants.
The fact that the program will not be re-funded in Jefferson County has a big impact for folks who are vulnerable and under-resourced, said the mission’s Executive Director Dawn M. Cole. Mrs. Cole is the mission’s seventh executive director in the 50-year history of the organization and has held the position for a little under a year.
“We understand limited funding and recognize that grants are never guaranteed, but it seems, to my way of thinking, very counter-intuitive when so much money has been made available for antipoverty initiatives to then cut something that is so integral to poverty,” she said.
The HEARTH program has been serving Jefferson County for the past 10 years. Had funding not been cut, it would have renewed on Oct. 1 for another five-year period.
Last year, the program served a total of 447 households comprised of 830 individuals. If broken down, 34% of those served were children under the age of 18, 8% of those served through the program were fleeing domestic violence, and nearly 3% were veterans.
“Our statistics tell us, because we follow up with people and provide ongoing case management, that 97% of all households remain stably housed six months after their official discharge from the program,” Mrs. Cole said.
Mrs. Cole expects tremendous negative consequences to the community, particularly to those who are vulnerable and under-resourced and who may not qualify for other programs, and an increase in individuals staying in substandard housing, lacking essentials like heat and running water.
“More spouses are going to stay with their abusers if they are unable to find housing, children are going to grow up in unsafe environments, and we also serve people who are leaving incarceration, so what happens to them?” Mrs. Cole said. “If they’re unable to find housing it’s going to increase the likelihood of re-incarceration.”
Given roughly $300,000 each year, the majority of the budget was applied directly to services for the clients, things like security deposits and first-month’s rent, and sometimes hotel and motel vouchers when the mission needed to stabilize someone over the short term while looking for a longer-term solution. There also were instances when the funding was able to cover utilities.
The mantra in human services, according to Mrs. Cole, is housing first. It’s the thing that must be stabilized before work can be done toward any long-term goals.
“Homelessness looks different in Jefferson County; we don’t see people necessarily camped out on the streets like you might in a metropolitan area, but we do have individuals who are couch surfing on whoever’s couch is available, and we also surprisingly see people who are living in their vehicles,” Mrs. Cole said. “We just served a couple three weeks ago who were living in a tent and the woman was seven months pregnant.”
Located at 247 Factory St., the Urban Mission serves residents in the city of Watertown and throughout Jefferson County, working with community service organizations to ensure needs are met adequately and efficiently with programs to help feed the hungry, clothe the needy, give shelter to the homeless, provide aid to the sick, and more.
One of the most alarming things about this funding cut, according to Mrs. Cole, is the HEARTH program has seen an increase in the number of people applying. Over the last five months they have gotten around 100 applications a month. As the winter season nears, it is likely that number will rise.
More people will be in need around the winter, and the means will not be available to accommodate them.
In the meantime, while the mission works to secure alternate funding, it is working closely with the Department of Social Services and referring everyone there for the time being to see if they qualify for any programs offered there.
“I think we at the mission remain committed to working with community partners,” Mrs. Cole said. “I’m 100% convinced that we will find an alternate funding source and rebuild something. I just wish I could do it before the 30th of September.”
