WATERTOWN — The city’s playground and splash pad in Thompson Park will be getting some national exposure.
The companies involved in the splash pad and playground projects will use the park equipment in their national marketing programs.
Two photographers from Minnesota were at Thompson Park taking photos of children playing on the equipment. About 50 children signed release forms to participate in the photo shoot.
Angelica M. Sullivan brought her three children - Sully, 10, Sydney, 9, and Stella, 6 - to the park to see if they can end up in the marketing pieces.
She heard about it from a friend and thought it might be helpful as she gets her children involved in the modeling profession.
Planning to incorporate any photos in her childrens’ portfolios, she said Stella was especially excited.
“My youngest was all about it,” the young mother said. “Let’s go take pictures.”
Two pieces of the equipment in the splash pad - the water limbo and another featuring three arches - were never used before until they were incorporated in the Thompson Park splash pad, said Lynn T. Nelson, who helped design the sprayground.
Photos will be used on websites of Parkitects Inc., the company that designed the playground, Aquatix, the company that manufactured the sprayground equipment, and D.E.W. Builders, Adams, which installed the splashpad equipment.
Erin E. Gardner, the city’s parks and recreation superintendent, said the companies picked Watertown because they heard how popular the park’s equipment is with the public.
“We’re very happy with the exposure we’re getting,” she said.
The splash pad opened to big crowds last summer. The city provided $170,000 for the project, with the state kicking in $50,000. The remaining half of the funding came in local fundraising efforts by the Noon Rotary, the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Friends of Thompson Park.
Two years ago, several hundred volunteers showed up over a weekend to build the $385,000 playground.
The city also plans to spend about $2.4 million to replace the park’s defunct pool and a new bathhouse at the historic park next summer.
